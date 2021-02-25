Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is wary of struggling Maritzburg United.

Zinnbauer is well aware that the Bucs will face a potential banana skin when they travel to KwaZulu-Natal to tackle the Pietermaritzburg side in a Nedbank Cup last-16 clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

Though they are struggling at the foot of the DStv Premiership standings‚ Maritzburg are still capable of causing an upset and demolishing Pirates' chances of pursuing a second trophy of the season.

Maritzburg have only won one match in their last six in all competitions and this was against GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United en route to this stage of the competition.

“We know that they are in the relegation zone but this game is not about the log standings‚ it is a cup match and cup matches are always different to league matches‚” said Zinnbauer.