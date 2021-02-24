Bay schools make giant strides in most difficult times

PREMIUM

In one of the most challenging academic years to date, some Nelson Mandela Bay schools have managed to drop their bottom-of-the-class tags to record the biggest leap in their overall achievements.



Their matric results had been on the decline, but now, after implementing various strategies, and a lot of hard work, the pupils and teachers from Khwezi Lomso Primary School in Zwide and Chatty Senior Secondary School in Bethelsdorp have emerged victorious. ..

