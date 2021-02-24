Bay schools make giant strides in most difficult times
In one of the most challenging academic years to date, some Nelson Mandela Bay schools have managed to drop their bottom-of-the-class tags to record the biggest leap in their overall achievements.
Their matric results had been on the decline, but now, after implementing various strategies, and a lot of hard work, the pupils and teachers from Khwezi Lomso Primary School in Zwide and Chatty Senior Secondary School in Bethelsdorp have emerged victorious. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.