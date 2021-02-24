Metro coffers hit by insufficient electricity purchases

PREMIUM

From a money-spinner to a drain on the coffers — that was how Nelson Mandela Bay municipality CFO Selwyn Thys described the city’s electricity services department on Tuesday.



Thys made the comment during his presentation of the R13.4bn consolidated 2020/2021 adjustment budget at a joint sitting of the budget and treasury committee and mayoral committee...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.