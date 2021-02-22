Police ask for help to identify four bodies

Nelson Mandela Bay police have asked for the community’s assistance in identifying or tracing the next of kin of four bodies found at the weekend.

Three of the bodies were allegedly murder victims, while the fourth body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition.

In the first incident, on Sunday at about 5.50am, police in Swartkops found the body of a male believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30.

He was found lying in Kohler Road in Perseverance and had sustained multiple injuries to his head.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the deceased could be an African or a coloured male and was wearing blue jeans and a blue striped T-shirt.

A case of murder is under investigation and anyone who can assist police in identifying the victim can contact Detective Sgt Luyanda Maneli at SAPS Swartkops on 082-697-5845.

A second body was found at 8am on Sunday opposite Ciko Street in NU 5, Motherwell.

The body of an African male, 30, was found in an open field with multiple bruises on his body. He was wearing a grey T-shirt with black jeans.

Detectives suspect he may have been killed elsewhere and later dumped at the scene.

A case of murder is under investigation and any information pertaining to the deceased can be communicated to Detective Sgt Bongani Gwili at SAPS Motherwell on 082-388-5376.

Another body was discovered in KwaNobuhle at about 9.10pm on Sunday after police received information about a shooting on the corner of Dana and Mali streets.

Naidu said the victim, in his late 20s, was found lying in the street with a bullet wound to the neck. He was wearing white Nike takkies, dark blue jeans, a black and red jacket and a cap.

His cellphone was still with him.

A case of murder is under investigation and anyone who can assist in the investigation, or help identify the deceased, is asked to contact Detective Sgt Andile Gusha at SAPS KwaNobuhle on 082-441-8139 or Detective Capt Deon Arnolds on 082-779-7277.

Naidu said the motives in all of the murders were unknown and no suspects had been arrested.

On Saturday, Kabega Park detectives responded to a scene at Eagle’s Nest, Rocklands, where the decomposed body of an unknown white male was discovered.

Officers found the deceased at about 7.45pm lying next to a gravel road and wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a navy, red and black jacket.

He was wearing one of his brown shoes, while the other was found a metre from his body.

He had bruises on his legs and his body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

An inquest docket was opened and the police asked that anyone with possible information about the deceased should contact Detective Sgt Chantal Joubert on 082-739-5959 or SAPS Kabega at 041-397-6802.

HeraldLIVE