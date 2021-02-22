Eastern Cape matric pass rate second-lowest in SA
The Eastern Cape matric class of 2020 slipped a notch and placed second last among the provinces.
The province dropped 8.3 percentage points to achieve a 68.1% pass rate, just above the Northern Cape with a pass rate of 66%...
