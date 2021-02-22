Fire damages Fort Hare economics building
A fire that broke out at the University of Fort Hare in Alice has left a trail of damage in the economics building.
The building, which burnt around 12.15pm on Sunday, housed lecture halls for scores of students and lecturer offices. The top floor was completely gutted by the fire...
