LEARNING CURVE | Kanda Kul Concepts owner helping put artists on the stage, and earning
A passion for music and entrepreneurship makes Port Elizabeth’s Sizwe Yaze, 32, a force to be reckoned with in the arts and entertainment industry.
The Kanda Kul Concepts owner is determined to expand the database and access to local creatives beyond SA, to help curb unemployment in the arts and entertainment industry...
