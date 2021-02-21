Five arrested for range of crimes at weekend

Five people are expected to appear in court on Monday after they were nabbed at the weekend for housebreaking, theft, being in possession of suspected stolen goods, drug related crimes and assault to cause grievance bodily harm.



Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said in the first incident on Saturday at about 9.50am, members of the K9 Unit had been attending to a complaint in Izinyoka in KwaDwesi when a 37-year-old man not wearing a face mask passed them. ..

