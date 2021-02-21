Two pilots cheat death as aircraft takes a nose dive
A pilot and his assistant cheated death when their light aircraft plunged into the roof of a warehouse in Alberton on Sunday afternoon.
Paramedics from ER24 and Gauteng’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) as well as other rescue personnel responded to the crash, which happened shortly after 2pm.
The two occupants of the one-engine aircraft didn’t sustain any injuries.
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said emergency workers found the light aircraft hanging nose down through the roof of a building.
“Both occupants were still inside of the aircraft. Fire and rescue services used a forklift and a cage to bring the two men to the ground. Both managed to climb out of the aircraft through a window.
“The two were assessed on scene and found to have sustained no serious injuries. They were later transported to a nearby hospital by ER24 and Gauteng provincial EMS respectively.”
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.
“It is understood that the men were flying from Bloemfontein when the incident occurred. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation,” said Vermaak.
TimesLIVE
