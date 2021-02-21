Two pilots cheat death as aircraft takes a nose dive

A pilot and his assistant cheated death when their light aircraft plunged into the roof of a warehouse in Alberton on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics from ER24 and Gauteng’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) as well as other rescue personnel responded to the crash, which happened shortly after 2pm.

The two occupants of the one-engine aircraft didn’t sustain any injuries.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said emergency workers found the light aircraft hanging nose down through the roof of a building.