Counterfeit goods, drugs seized by Port Elizabeth police
Police in Nelson Mandela Bay cracked down on lawlessness at the weekend, swooping on a shop in Kabega Park and recovering almost R1.5m worth of counterfeit goods.
A man of 43 was also arrested in Lovemore Park on Saturday with drugs which had an estimated street value of R175,000...
