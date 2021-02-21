Counterfeit goods, drugs seized by Port Elizabeth police

Police in Nelson Mandela Bay cracked down on lawlessness at the weekend, swooping on a shop in Kabega Park and recovering almost R1.5m worth of counterfeit goods.



A man of 43 was also arrested in Lovemore Park on Saturday with drugs which had an estimated street value of R175,000...

