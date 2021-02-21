8-year-old girl survives near drowning after being hit by 'freak wave'
Lifeguards rescued an eight-year-old girl after she was struck by a freak wave while playing on a rock at Westbrook Beach, north of Durban.
The community emergency response team said it received a call about a near drowning at 9.15am on Sunday.
“Upon arrival it was established that a young female - about eight years old - was playing on the rocks when a freak wave struck resulting in her being swept of the rock.
“Thankfully, quick action by the lifeguards resulted in a successful rescue.”
The child was assessed by paramedics before being transported to hospital.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.