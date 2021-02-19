SA records 2,327 Covid-19 cases and 230 deaths in 24 hours
SA recorded 2,327 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours up to Thursday night, taking the total number of confirmed cases to date to 1,498,766.
The new cases came from 34,556 tests at a positivity rate of 6.73%.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize also announced on Thursday that 230 new Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours. This means that 48,708 fatalities from the coronavirus have now been confirmed.
Of the new deaths, 122 were in Limpopo, 27 in KwaZulu-Natal, 24 in the Eastern Cape, 21 in Gauteng, 19 in the Western Cape, 10 in Mpumalanga and seven in the Free State. There were no deaths recorded in the North West and Northern Cape.
Mkhize said 1,403,214 people had now recovered from the virus, at a recovery rate of 93.6%.
TimesLIVE
