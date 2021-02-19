News

Hammer falls on health MEC Sindiswa Gomba

By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi - 19 February 2021

The sacking of former Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba was not even debated at the ANC’s provincial working committee on Monday.

It took just minutes for the committee to move on from the item with Mabuyane announcing on Thursday he had fired Gomba. ..

