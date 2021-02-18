WATCH | Protesting BCM workers set fire to roads with burning tyres to block traffic
BCM workers took to the streets on Thursday morning, blocking traffic with burning tyres and covering roads with litter.
This comes after a meeting on Wednesday where they were addressed by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) regarding their Covid-19 Risk Allowance that they have been waiting for since June 2020.
Onlookers said that police had used teargas to disperse crowds.
This is a developing story.
Fires burn in BCM streets as protesting municipal workers block roads. pic.twitter.com/OqPZDn3rhf— Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) February 18, 2021
A woman struggles on the ground after being caught by teargas used by law enforcement officials to disperse crows of protesting Buffalo City Metro municipal workers. pic.twitter.com/WKe4Hffxk4— Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) February 18, 2021
