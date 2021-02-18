News

WATCH | Protesting BCM workers set fire to roads with burning tyres to block traffic

By Sivenathi Gosa - 18 February 2021
Roads were blocked by burning tyres in NU6, Mdantsane on Thursday by protesting BCM workers
BCM workers took to the streets on Thursday morning, blocking traffic with burning tyres and covering roads with litter.

This comes after a meeting on Wednesday where they were addressed by the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) regarding their Covid-19 Risk Allowance that they have been waiting for since June 2020.

Onlookers said that police had used teargas to disperse crowds.

This is a developing story.

Police and law enforcement officials form barricades against protesting East London municipal workers.
