Natasha Mazzone wants parliament to clarify MP qualifications rule after another jab at Steenhuisen

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone wants parliament to produce a “clear document” which details the qualification requirements for MPs.

Mazzone rose on a point of order during the second leg of the Sona debate on Wednesday in defence of DA leader John Steenhuisen.

This after justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola took aim at Steenhuisen and the DA, saying the party had no moral standing to speak up on corruption allegations within the ruling party.

He said the DA had handed governance positions to members who were not qualified, like Steenhuisen.

“The DA have no moral standing to speak about corruption ... In the city of Joburg, the DA will never recover from the chaos which was visited upon it by the DA-led administration under [Herman] Mashaba,” said Lamola.

“I have got a long list. There is a lot of them, honourable Steenhuisen, who are at the level of your qualification, who were appointed without the required qualifications.”