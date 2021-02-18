SA records 2,320 new Covid-19 cases, as positivity rate remains low

As SA began the first phase of its Covid-19 vaccination programme, health authorities would have also been buoyed by another day where new infections and the positivity rate remained low.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Wednesday night that 2,320 new cases were recorded in 24 hours. These were from 35,413 tests, at a positivity rate of 6.55% — again well below the 10%-12% range that Mkhize has previously cited as being of concern.

The new infections take the country's cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,496,439. To date, 8,772,743 tests have been conducted.