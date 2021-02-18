Somali ambassador visits Bay to discuss killings

PREMIUM

The Somali ambassador to SA’s reverence for the country and particularly Nelson Mandela Bay has not wavered, despite the tragic killings of four Somali spaza shop owners in the city last week.



In fact, after meeting the SA Police Service’s top brass and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga, he feels positive that a solution can be found...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.