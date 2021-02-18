Murdered man’s bakkie sold for R10,000 – court told
Mom, daughter on trial for murder, theft
The day electrician Petrus Scholtz’s body was discovered dumped, bound and wrapped in cling wrap along a road in the Fairview area, his alleged murderers tried to sell the bakkie they had stolen from him for a mere R10,000.
This emerged in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday, when the owner of Clint’s Auto Spares, Clinton Hodge, took to the stand to testify against murder accused Christine Russouw, 57, and her daughter Chantell, 37...
