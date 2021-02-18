Witness to testify before sentencing of J-Bay murderers
Outstanding victim impact reports and a new witness who is likely to testify have caused a delay in the sentencing of the murderers of an elderly Jeffreys Bay man.
The state said on Wednesday it planned to call another witness to testify in aggravation of sentence...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.