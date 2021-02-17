J&J vaccination due to arrive in PE

More than 2,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are due to arrive in Port Elizabeth later on Wednesday, with front-line healthcare workers expected to receive the jab within hours of its arrival.

Eastern Cape Health Department superintendent-general Dr Sibongile Zungu said she was thrilled with the imminent arrival of the vaccinations.

Zungu said the province would receive 5,500 vaccinations on Wednesday, with the batch equally split between Port Elizabeth and Mthatha.

“We expect more vaccinations to arrive every two weeks as we start the rollout.”

Zungu said it was essential to have as many healthcare workers as possible vaccinated before winter.

“The front-line patient-facing healthcare workers have worked so hard. I am so happy for them and the province,” she said.

