News

Samwu suspends municipal strike but dispute not over

By Yolanda Palezweni - 15 February 2021

The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) in Nelson Mandela Bay has suspended its weeklong strike — for now.

However, the union has warned that its dispute with the metro is not over...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X