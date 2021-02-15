Soccer

Safa-NMB boss Mkhangelwa welcomes resumption of amateur football

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 15 February 2021

Safa-NMB president Simphiwe Mkhangelwa has welcomed the announcement made by the national body allowing the resumption of amateur football.

It has been almost a year since grassroots football in South Africa was halted due to Covid-19...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X