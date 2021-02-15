Premier to ask for state funeral for legendary boxing manager Mnguni
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane will request a state funeral for boxing promoter Mzimasi Mnguni, who died on Saturday morning.
Mnguni, who was 72, had been in poor health for years after suffering a stroke nearly 10 years ago...
