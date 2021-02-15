Junior mayor has a passion to develop his community
Before Nelson Mandela Bay junior mayor Gerard Stuurman attended his first junior city council (JCC) in 2019, he had little interest in the structure.
Midway through his first meeting, he realised this was exactly where he wanted to be...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.