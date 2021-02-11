Gauteng health promises to pay all intern doctors not paid in January

More than 50 intern and community service doctors who were not paid salaries for January will get their money by February 22, Gauteng's health department said on Thursday.

The SA Medical Association Trade Union raised the alarm on Wednesday, saying it had received reports that at least 48 interns, 14 community service doctors and several doctors under Covid-19 contracts in the province had not been paid.

The union said they worked 40 hours a week and put in more than 80 hours of overtime a month. After not being paid, some did not have money for transport to their workplace or to put food on the table.

The union contacted senior officials in the province, including the premier's office and the health department, but had not been given concrete answers or responses.

Explaining what had gone wrong, Gauteng health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said on Thursday there had been some delays in doctors getting Health Professions Council of SA registrations — a prerequisite for entering into an employment contract with health facilities.