“We are very interested in him but we will rather wait until he becomes available whether that is next week‚ July or October‚” said Coetzee.

The Sharks expressed their interest in Kolisi after the player opted not to renew his deal with Western Province inside the prescribed time.

“It is then that his agent contacted us and we started talking‚” said Coetzee.

The Sharks CEO explained why it is prudent not to pay the fee and rather play the waiting game before concluding a deal.

“Even if we paid that fee we don't know yet what competitions we will be playing in. They still need to be confirmed.”

By not releasing Kolisi‚ Coetzee believes Western Province is not acting in the interest of the player.

“I don't think it will be good for him‚” said Coetzee about Kolisi having to play for a team to which he may not be entirely committed.

“It may be that they have lost some of their players mentally for a while‚” Coetzee added.

The Springboks' Rugby World Cup-winning captain was always going to be a target for the Sharks once they concluded their shareholder agreement with American based MVM Holdings.

MVM Holdings is now the majority shareholder in the franchise and through one of its affiliates, Roc Nation‚ they have an existing interest in Kolisi.