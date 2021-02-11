Bay infrastructure boss set to leave metro
Nelson Mandela Bay’s infrastructure and engineering executive director Walter Shaidi, who has been accused of fraud, has been granted special leave while the details of a separation agreement are drawn up.
This is according to a memo, written by acting city manager Mandla George, that was sent to municipal staff on Monday...
