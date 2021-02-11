PA lays complaint of malicious damage to property over demolished braai stands

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint following the demolishing of braai facilities in Summerstrand over the weekend, saying mayor Nqaba Bhanga should face the music for the move.



Daniels said he laid the complaint against Bhanga because he allegedly took the decision without consulting council. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.