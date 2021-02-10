Eight in court over 2017 shooting at Café Caprice in Camps Bay

Shootings in Camps Bay and central Cape Town are the latest incidents added to an evolving charge sheet implicating a criminal group allegedly run by Mark Lifman and gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

Eight alleged members of the 27s gang appeared in Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday, becoming accused nine to 16 in the case, which started on December 22 with the arrests of Lifman, Booysen and 27s boss William “Red” Stevens.

Stevens was murdered in a shooting outside his home in Kraaifontein on February 2, a day after warrants were issued for five more suspects in the case.

The five, who appeared in court on Tuesday, are Lifman’s right-hand man, bouncer boss André Naude; debt collector Sam Farquharson; Jakobus Stevens; Egan Norman; and former anti-gang unit detective Sgt Wayne Henderson.