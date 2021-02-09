Trial of mother and daughter charged with brutal murder of Petrus Scholtz to start
The trial of mother and daughter Christine and Chantell Russouw, accused of being instrumental in the brutal murder of semi-retired electrician Petrus Scholtz, is expected to start on Tuesday in the Port Elizabeth High Court, after the state asked for time to consult with its first witness, who is a sentenced prisoner.
State prosecutor Marius Stander told judge Elna Revelas that due to Covid-19 restrictions it had been difficult for the state to consult with a witness, who was not named, but that arrangements were made for consultation to take place on Monday afternoon...
