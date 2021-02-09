Sparks fly as Framesby Gardens residents lock horns with timber merchant over removal of alien bluegums

An eco-battle has erupted in the Framesby Gardens section of the Baakens Valley where the community and a timber merchant are at loggerheads.



Framesby Gardens resident Ollie Myburg said on Monday the community had been left angry and upset by logger Shaun Devine’s activities in their neck of the woods between Flormay and Kabega roads...

