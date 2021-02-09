Mandela funeral scandal trialists back in court
State breathes new life into seven-year-old case
In a dramatic about-turn, a number of prominent ANC Eastern Cape figures will be back in court this week to face charges relating to a seven-year-old scandal over alleged misuse of funds meant for Nelson Mandela's funeral.
Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and the ANC's Dr WB Rubusana regional chairperson, Pumlani Mkolo, are among the high-profile names implicated in the imbroglio, in which an estimated R6m was allegedly misappropriated...
