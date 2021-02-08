Suspects appear on gun, drug charges

Five suspects appeared in various courts in Port Elizabeth on Monday for the illegal possession of guns and drugs.

This follows special operations in the city’s northern areas and surrounds at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said members of the anti-gang unit searched several properties identified as drug dens and the homes of alleged gang members.

During these operations three handguns were recovered — a Colt 45-calibre, an Astra 6.35mm and a Baby Browning 6.35mm.

The Astra was reported stolen in Walmer in January 2019, while the Browning was reported stolen in Kuruman, Northern Cape in June 2019.

The ownership of the Colt is yet to be determined.

An air-rifle was also confiscated at a house in New Brighton.

Naidu said officers also found 23 packets of tik, 27 bulbs used for smoking tik, 835 Mandrax tablets and 136 packets of dagga, as well as cash and scales.

The total estimated value of these items is R100,000.

Meanwhile, three men were arrested after Port Alfred police found them in possession of Mandrax tablets valued at about R840,000.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender, members of Port Alfred’s K9 Unit were patrolling the R72 during the early hours of Sunday morning when a vehicle passed them at high speed, heading towards East London.

The officers chased after the vehicle and stopped it a few kilometres outside Port Alfred.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed a bag containing 14,000 Mandrax tablets.

The three occupants of the car, aged 24, 33 and 35, are expected to appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court soon.

HeraldLIVE