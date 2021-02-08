Kyle Main eyes more scenic swims after tacking Storms River

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay swimmer Kyle Main plans to do two more scenic swims along the Garden Route coastline after completing a trip down the Storms River Gorge at the weekend.



Main, 38, tackled the swim, which was about 1.8km in each direction, by starting at the beach at about 9.30am and making his way into the calmer waters of the gorge where he took in some of the beautiful surroundings before returning to the start point. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.