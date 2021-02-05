News

Public to the rescue after burglars hit SPCA for umpteenth time

By Raahil Sain - 05 February 2021

Within hours of thousands of rand in equipment being stolen, residents of the Friendly City jumped into action with donations to buy replacements for the items taken from the Uitenhage SPCA earlier this week.

Uitenhage and District SPCA chair Deidre Swift said they had been in talks with the metro regarding the lack of security guards at the municipal pound but were yet to receive assistance...

