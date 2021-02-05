‘I sold him sex acts — then I killed him’
Man gives court vivid details of sordid liaison that eventually led to him murdering 69-year-old Rocklands farmer
A man who confessed to bludgeoning a Rocklands farmer to death told the Port Elizabeth High Court he had killed the elderly man because he violated their sexual-favours-for-cash arrangement.
Ralton Juan Christopher Koetaan, 34, detailed explicit jaw-dropping details of how he would perform sex acts on Jean Lombard in exchange for money in 2019...
