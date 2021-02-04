Eastern Cape municipalities owe Eskom R2bn
More than half of municipalities in the Eastern Cape are in arrears with their Eskom tariffs, owing a staggering more than R2bn.
This was detailed in a written response to a parliamentary question by co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha last week...
