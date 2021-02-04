News

Eastern Cape municipalities owe Eskom R2bn

By Guy Rogers - 04 February 2021

More than half of municipalities in the Eastern Cape are in arrears with their Eskom tariffs, owing a staggering more than R2bn.

This was detailed in a written response to a parliamentary question by co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha last week...

