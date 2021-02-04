Camera lost in sea returned to owner two days later — still working
When Reece van der Merwe’s kayak tipped, off the coast of Pollok Beach, he watched his GoPro camera sink to the bottom of the surf and thought he would never see it again.
But a chance encounter with fellow fisherman Adriaan Spinks led to the camera being found and safely returned to its owner two days later...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.