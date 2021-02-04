Camera lost in sea returned to owner two days later — still working

PREMIUM

When Reece van der Merwe’s kayak tipped, off the coast of Pollok Beach, he watched his GoPro camera sink to the bottom of the surf and thought he would never see it again.



But a chance encounter with fellow fisherman Adriaan Spinks led to the camera being found and safely returned to its owner two days later...

