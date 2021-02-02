Protect wetlands to secure water
Climate change and an exploding human population are fuelling the growing threat of water shortages, and protecting and restoring wetlands is vital to counter this trend.
That is the warning from NMU estuarine ecologist Johan Wasserman, who has completed a landmark study as part of his masters thesis into the Zwartkops Conservancy proposal to use stormwater to rehabilitate the Redhouse Salt Pan...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.