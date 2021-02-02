Protect wetlands to secure water

PREMIUM

Climate change and an exploding human population are fuelling the growing threat of water shortages, and protecting and restoring wetlands is vital to counter this trend.



That is the warning from NMU estuarine ecologist Johan Wasserman, who has completed a landmark study as part of his masters thesis into the Zwartkops Conservancy proposal to use stormwater to rehabilitate the Redhouse Salt Pan...

