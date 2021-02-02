Move to rehabilitate Redhouse salt pans
Landmark initiative envisages easing of pollution in Swartkops estuary
World Wetlands Day (February 2) is being celebrated in Nelson Mandela Bay with the launch of a new project to rehabilitate a saltworks in the catchment of the Swartkops Estuary.
Initiated by the Zwartkops Conservancy and supported by a Nelson Mandela University study, the project aims to restore the capacity of the saltworks as an internationally acclaimed hotspot for waterbirds, and at the same time reduce the pollution load in the estuary...
