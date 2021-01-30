North West premier Mokgoro scoffs at ANC 'suspension' decision

North West premier Job Mokgoro has vowed not to recognise a decision by the ANC interim provincial committee to suspend his party membership.

It emerged on Saturday that the committee had decided to suspend Mokgoro’s membership but the reasons were not immediately clear and committee head Hlomane Chauke refused to give details.

He told TimesLIVE there would be a media conference on Sunday.

The suspension decision comes after party bosses established Mokgoro was among ANC members of the provincial legislature who defied the party mandate this week by voting for a DA MPL as “a chair of chairs”.

Mokgoro is adamant he remains an ANC member in good standing and said he would remain premier of the politically unstable North West.

“That’s exactly true,” Mokgoro said when he was asked whether, as far as he is concerned, he remains premier and an ANC member.

He said due process was not followed as the structure opted to communicate its decisions through the media and had not told him why his membership ought to be suspended.

“You know, this time I must thank the media, Nobody has spoken to me about this thing except the media,” Mokgoro said.

“There’s no respect for natural justice. Nobody has sent me anything.”

TimesLIVE