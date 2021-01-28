Trial date set for axed manager after panty debacle
A trial date has been set in the case against a former manager at JA Floral Distributors.
Natasha Da Mata-Correia, 30, scolded four employees whom she allegedly accused of leaving menstrual blood in a toilet on the premises...
