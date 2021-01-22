Molteno pair held for operating bogus medical practice

Two suspects are expected in the Queenstown Magistrate’s Court on Friday for issuing prescription medication to patients illegally while posing as a doctor and her assistant.

The two suspects, aged 33 and 40, who are believed to be a couple, were arrested on Thursday after a four-month investigation into their bogus medical practice in Molteno.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the Komani Crime Intelligence Unit started its investigation in September 2020 after receiving reports that one of the suspects had been practising medicine without a licence since 2018.

The reports also alleged she was dispensing medication to patients without being registered with the Health Professional Council of South Africa.

“The investigators contacted the Health Professional Council of South Africa, which provided an affidavit in support of the allegations against the bogus doctor.

“Subsequently, an operation dubbed Operation Corona was conducted by the integration of role players, which included the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority Unit,” Kinana said.

The suspects were arrested at the surgery.

The second suspect, who acted as a doctor’s assistant, is believed to be the boyfriend of the bogus doctor.

“An intensive search was conducted in the surgery and the house of the bogus doctor, where used and unused needles and medication estimated at R700,000 were confiscated,” Kinana added.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile hailed the success of the operation and expressed concern about the unending degree of fraud and corruption in society.

“As management of the SAPS in the province we are on record as having warned people against fraudulent activities on many occasions.

“Those who are adamant and believe these are only idle threats must suffer the consequences of their actions,” Patekile said.

The two suspects were arrested under the Fraud and Contravention of Medicine Act.

