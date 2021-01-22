WP want to give famed Newlands venue a proper farewell
Sharks have mountain to climb in Cape Town
There is a mountain to climb in Cape Town for the Sharks if they want to ruin Western Province’s Newlands stadium farewell party on Saturday (4.30pm).
It will be a similar story for underdogs the Lions when they face the Bulls in Saturday’s other Carling Currie Cup rugby semifinal at Loftus in Pretoria (2pm)...
