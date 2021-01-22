Man gets two life terms for raping two minors

A man from Peddie was sentenced to two life terms for raping two young girls by the High Court sitting in Bhisho on Wednesday.



Xola Mayedwa, 38, committed the rapes on September 15, 2018, after he lured three girls, aged between 9 and 11 years who were playing outside, to his home in Peddie...

