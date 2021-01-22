EC factory accident: employer contravened regulations, says department

No supervisors were present when worker lost hand, investigation finds

There was inadequate supervision at a Komani factory when a worker’s hand was severed from his wrist by a maize-mixing machine, the labour department has found.



Eugene Jali, according to the labour department, lost his hand after putting it inside a flooded machine during night shift on January 12...

