Minister Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid-related complications
Minister in the presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has died of Covid-19 related complications.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday that Mthembu died earlier that morning.
“Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and lifelong champion of freedom and democracy. He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.
“I extend my deepest sympathies to the Minister’s family, to his colleagues, comrades and many friends,” he said.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.