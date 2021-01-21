Government intervenes to rescue bankrupt Amathole

The Eastern Cape provincial government (ECPG) has invoked section 139 (5) (a) of the constitution to impose a recovery plan to help the Amathole district municipality meet its financial obligations.



Last week the municipality said it would not be able to pay the salaries of 1,670 councillors, traditional leaders and staff for four months from February because of strained financial resources...

