Your A-Z of all the new cars expected to launch in SA during 2021

The tumult of Covid-19 continues to brew in the background as we go about finding semblances of normality in our daily lives. With trepidation and optimism, we hold a collective hope that 2021 will bring better things.

Although the automotive industry will not revert to pre-pandemic levels of activity overnight, there are developments to look forward to, like an onslaught of new metal.

We virtually asked all the players in the sphere about what could be expected from their respective stables. Some had more to say than others.