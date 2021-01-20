David Mabuza to lead inter-ministerial committee on vaccines

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed his deputy, David Mabuza, to lead the inter-ministerial committee that will oversee everything related to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The appointment will come as a reprieve for Mabuza, whose whereabouts during a time of crisis have been a subject of long controversy.

Ramaphosa announced the appointment during a webinar organised by the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum on Tuesday.

“We are going to be getting the vaccines in the numbers that we require here in South Africa and we are pleased that our people are showing a keen interest in the whole issue of vaccines,” said Ramaphosa, in his capacity as ANC leader.